Monaco Diamond League: Alfred storms to historic 200m, Wanyonyi breaks 1000m world record amid string of standout wins

NEW YORK: Julien Alfred ran 21.51 seconds to win the women’s 200 metres at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, becoming the third-fastest woman over the distance, as Jamaica’s world champion Oblique Seville made easy work of the men’s 100m.

The Saint Lucian got a slower start out of the blocks but charged down the final 50 metres to set a new world lead at the event, crossing the line 0.25 seconds faster than Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands.

American Gabby Thomas (21.84), who denied Alfred the gold medal in the event at the Paris Games, was third.

“It’s not about the reaction time; it’s about how you finish,” said Alfred, the Olympic champion in the 100m. “I didn’t realise how fast it was until I crossed the line.”

Seville finished second earlier this month in Eugene but was unstoppable in Monaco as he held off a late charge to cross the line in 9.88, with American Jordan Anthony second in 9.92 and Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (10.00) third.

Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi broke the world record in the rarely contested 1,000m in two minutes and 11.83 seconds, shaving 0.13 seconds off compatriot Noah Ngeny’s previous mark set 27 years ago on his first try in the event.

The Olympic 800m champion crossed the line nearly a full second ahead of Briton Jake Wightman, while Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati was third.

Botswana’s world champion Busang Collen Kebinatshipi collected his fifth straight DL win in the 400m this season in 43.44 seconds, finishing far ahead of Americans Jacory Patterson (43.96) and Rai Benjamin (44.13).

Dominican Marileidy Paulino kept her unbeaten run this season on track, winning the women’s 400m in 48.67. American Aaliyah Butler (48.84) and Czech Lurdes Gloria Manuel (49.44) were second and third, respectively.

American Olympic champion Masai Russell kept her superb season on track with a 12.20 to win the 100m hurdles 0.18 seconds ahead of compatriot Alaysha Johnson, while the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser was third in 12.49.

Switzerland’s Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu overtook American Graham Blanks (12:52.60) in the final inches of the men’s 5,000m to win in 12:52.54. Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew was third with 12:52.91. Agencies

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