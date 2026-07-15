Axar, Gill star as India crush England in series-opening ODI win at Edgbaston

Birmingham: Axar Patel had an impressive performance with both the bat and ball as India beat England by six wickets in the first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Axar took four wickets to help bowl England out for 258 and then came out again to score an unbeaten 57 and partner with Washington Sundar in a match-winning 102-run partnership. Sundar remained not out on 52 and ended the match with a big six, marking his first ODI half-century.

India got off to a great start after England won the toss and chose to bat first. The hosts struggled to score against India's disciplined pace attack, even though Ben Duckett launched a counter-attack in the second half of the Powerplay. Duckett and Jacob Bethell added 61 runs for the opening wicket, but Gurnoor Brar quickly changed the game by taking two wickets in one over. England then collapsed from 61 for no loss to 80 for five in just a few overs.

Just when it seemed England would post a low total, Joe Root and Liam Dawson made a strong recovery with a 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Dawson scored a solid 68, marking his first ODI half-century before getting out.

Root held the innings together with an unbeaten 76. Axar finished the tail-end in style, claiming the last four wickets and ending with impressive figures of 4 for 62 as England got bowled out for 258 in 47.5 overs.

India's chase started steadily with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill handling the new-ball spells from Jofra Archer and ODI debutant Josh Tongue without much trouble. The opening partnership reached 43 before Sam Curran dismissed Rohit for 11. In the next over, Archer trapped Virat Kohli lbw for just 5, putting India under early pressure.

Gill and Shreyas Iyer responded well, putting together a smooth 101-run stand for the third wicket, swinging the momentum back in India's favour. Gill looked confident and scored another classy half-century before cramps forced him to retire hurt on 80 despite receiving treatment several times. England briefly saw a chance when Iyer was run out for 35, and KL Rahul went for just 1.

However, India's spin-bowling all-rounders ensured there was no late drama. Axar and Washington Sundar displayed great composure, putting together an unbeaten 102-run partnership for the fifth wicket, leading India to victory. Sundar fittingly finished the match by hitting the winning runs over the ropes, completing his unbeaten 52 and securing India's convincing six-wicket win with 28 balls remaining.

Brief scores: England 258 all out in 47.5 overs (Joe Root 76, Liam Dawson 68; Axar Patel 4-62, Prasidh Krishna 2-50) lost to India 262/4 in 45.2 overs (Shubman Gill 80 (retd hurt), Axar Patel 57; Josh Tongue 1-50, Sam Curran 1-55) by six wickets. IANS

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