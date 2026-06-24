Veteran India Captain Rohit Sharma Honoured with Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Former India captain Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday conferred the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honours, during the Padma Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the veteran cricketer in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

Rohit attended the second Civil Investiture Ceremony along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh after missing the first ceremony held in May.

Former Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj received the Padma Bhushan, while Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia was also among the Padma Shri awardees.

The honour marks another significant achievement in a career that has spanned nearly two decades at the highest level. Since making his international debut in 2007, Rohit has established himself as one of India's most successful batters and captains, producing memorable performances across all formats of the game. IANS

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