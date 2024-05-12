Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in Pant’s absence: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said all-rounder Axar Patel will lead the side against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the suspension of Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals' regular skipper Pant was on Saturday handed a one-match suspension for maintaining a slow over-rate for the third time in this IPL. Pant was also fined Rs 30 lakh for the Code of Conduct breach that took place during DC's 20-run win against Rajasthan Royals on May 7 in New Delhi.

"Axar Patel will be our captain for tomorrow. He's obviously been vice-captain for the last couple of seasons.

"He is a very experienced IPL and international player, understands the game really well. He's really excited about it and is always involved and in tune with the game," said Ponting on Saturday. Agencies

