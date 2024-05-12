Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship: Assam share points with Madhya Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Assam started their campaign in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship with a draw against Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The match was held at Narainpur in Chhattisgarh.

Assam, led by Gwgwmsar Goyary, the India U19 international from Delhi FC, dominated most part of the game and created several scoring opportunities but failed to convert any of them.

In their next game Assam will face Tripura on May 13.

In the other game of the day Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh also shared points as the game between the two sides ended 2-2 draw.

