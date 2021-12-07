Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Ayushman to lead Guwahati

Gauhati Sports Association announced squad for the RG Baruah Inter District Cricket tournament. Ayushman Malakar named captain of the team. Guwahati will start their campaign at the Nehru Stadium on December 9 against Nagaon.

  |  7 Dec 2021 6:40 AM GMT

Our Sports Reporter

The other members of the team: Victor Kashyap, Tushar Das, Kishore Kumar Das, Jyotishman Goswami, Mahada Nanda Borah, Saddam Khan, Shiva Mishra, Uzzal Das, Ram Kishan Sharma, Subrata Das, Papu Paswan, Swayam Mani Gautam, Ganesh Basfor and Piyush Kamati. Head coach-Abhijit Das. Coach: Abuddin Khan. Manager: Nabajit Narzary.

The other members of the team: Victor Kashyap, Tushar Das, Kishore Kumar Das, Jyotishman Goswami, Mahada Nanda Borah, Saddam Khan, Shiva Mishra, Uzzal Das, Ram Kishan Sharma, Subrata Das, Papu Paswan, Swayam Mani Gautam, Ganesh Basfor and Piyush Kamati. Head coach-Abhijit Das. Coach: Abuddin Khan. Manager: Nabajit Narzary.

