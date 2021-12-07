Ayushman to lead Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Gauhati Sports Association announced squad for the RG Baruah Inter District Cricket tournament. Ayushman Malakar named captain of the team. Guwahati will start their campaign at the Nehru Stadium on December 9 against Nagaon.

The other members of the team: Victor Kashyap, Tushar Das, Kishore Kumar Das, Jyotishman Goswami, Mahada Nanda Borah, Saddam Khan, Shiva Mishra, Uzzal Das, Ram Kishan Sharma, Subrata Das, Papu Paswan, Swayam Mani Gautam, Ganesh Basfor and Piyush Kamati. Head coach-Abhijit Das. Coach: Abuddin Khan. Manager: Nabajit Narzary.

