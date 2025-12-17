Azhar Mahmood ends his coaching stint with Pakistan Test side

Islamabad: Former cricketer Azhar Mahmood has ended his coaching stint with Pakistan’s Test cricket team with immediate effect, according to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.

Azhar Mahmood was appointed acting head coach in June this year, with his tenure running until March 2026. However, with no Test matches for Pakistan until an away series in Bangladesh in March-April next year, a mutual decision has been taken to end the stint now.

Mahmood was appointed as an all-formats assistant coach in April 2024 to support Gary Kirsten with the white-ball sides and Jason Gillespie with the red-ball team. The former Pakistan cricketer had also overseen a white-ball series earlier that month in an interim capacity.

This was Azhar Mahammod’s second stint with the Pakistan cricket team. Earlier, he served as a bowling coach under Mickey Arthur from 2016 to 2019. (ANI)

