Babar Azam looks forward to playing with Steve Smith in Big Bash League

New Delhi: Pakistan’s batting star Babar Azam says he is eager not only to entertain fans but also to sharpen his game alongside Australian great Steve Smith as anticipation builds ahead of the Big Bash League’s opening weekend.

With large pockets of the Pakistani community in Sydney and Perth rushing to buy tickets, Babar has quickly become one of the major attractions of this year’s tournament. The Sydney Sixers begin their campaign on Sunday against the five-time champions, the Perth Scorchers, at Optus Stadium.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Sydney Sixers,” Babar told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net). “It is a fact that you learn a lot while playing in Australia so this is going to be a good experience for me, more so because I will get a chance to play alongside Steve Smith, who is a great player.”

He is one of seven Pakistani players participating in the latest edition of the league. His long-time T20I opening partner Mohammad Rizwan joins the Melbourne Renegades, while Shaheen Shah Afridi turns out for Brisbane Heat.

Haris Rauf reunites with the Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan represents Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali plays for the Adelaide Strikers, and Hasaan Khan also lines up for the Renegades.

Babar said he is already feeling the support from local Pakistan fans. “I have already seen the excitement in the Pakistan community in Perth and when I go to Sydney there will be more fans coming, so it’s a nice thing to entertain them.”

For many supporters, this is a rare opportunity to watch the prolific batter in action. Mohammad Imran, who has lived in Perth for 20 years, said he and his friends secured their seats early. “We bought tickets for the match well in advance and will go to see our beloved batter in action.”

In Sydney, the excitement has prompted local cricket clubs to establish a dedicated fan zone, called “Babristan,” outside the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Babar is our honour,” said Sohail Sheikh, a cricket organiser in Sydney. “There is a lot of excitement amongst the Pakistani fans over Babar coming to Sydney and play for our team in the BigBash League.” IANS

Also Read: England should still stick with Brendon McCullum as coach: Steve O’Keefe