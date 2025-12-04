Spencer Johnson ruled out of Big Bash League due to back injury

Brisbane: Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson has been ruled out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season due to a long-standing back injury. Johnson made his debut for the Brisbane Heat in 2023 and was player of the final in their championship win in 2024.

Johnson, who’s played five ODIs and eight T20Is for Australia, has been recovering from a back complaint that has prevented him from playing any cricket after turning out for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025. Now with Johnson being ruled out of playing in BBL, it also puts his chances of playing next year’s T20 World Cup in jeopardy. IANS

Also Read: Erling Haaland Reaches 100 Premier League Goals in Epic City Win Over Fulham