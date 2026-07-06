Babar Azam Returns as Pakistan Test Captain for Tours of West Indies and England

Lahore: Pakistan have handed Babar Azam the Test captaincy once again while announcing their squads for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and England, marking the former skipper’s return to leadership after he stepped away from the role in 2023.

The Pakistan Men’s National Selection Committee unveiled the squads during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. Babar will lead the side in both the two-Test series against the West Indies, scheduled from July 25 to August 6, and the three-Test series in England, scheduled for August 19 to September 13.

A 16-member squad has been named for the West Indies tour, while a 17-member group has been picked for the England series. Saud Shakeel has been included in the England squad, subject to fitness.

The selectors have also rewarded four uncapped players with call-ups. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, right-handed batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, right-arm pacer Ubaid Shah, and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori have all been named in the squads as Pakistan look to inject fresh talent into the Test setup. IANS

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