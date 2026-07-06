Real Madrid Sign Denzel Dumfries on Four-Year Deal

Madrid: Real Madrid have completed the signing of Netherlands player Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, with the experienced right-back putting pen to paper on a four-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish giants until June 30, 2030.

The La Liga club confirmed on Sunday that an agreement had been reached with Inter for the permanent transfer of the 30-year-old defender, who joins the squad after the activation of his release clause.

The Dutch player arrives after a highly successful five-year spell with Inter, where he established himself as one of the club’s key players following his move from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. IANS

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