Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships: India go down 2-3 against Malaysia in quarterfinals

New Delhi: India put up a fighting display against badminton powerhouse Malaysia but were unfortunate to end on the wrong side of the 2-3 score line as their challenge in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships ended at the quarterfinal stage. The players will now participate in the individual championship beginning on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals on Monday, India made yet another change to their mixed doubles pairing, combining Sanskar Saraswat with Shravani Walekar. The duo gave the team the lead with a 21-16, 13-21, 21-17 win over Kang Khai Xing and Noraqilha Maisarah. The Senior National Badminton Championship runners-up Tanvi Sharma then doubled India’s lead when she got the better of Siti Zulaikha 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in the girls’ singles.

India looked on course for an upset win when Pranay Shettigar clinched the opening game against Muhammad Faiq. But he could not sustain the momentum and lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and six minutes and Malaysia then grabbed the opportunity. Walekar and Navya Kanderi went down 16-21, 15-21 against Bui Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting and then the boys’ doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Arsh Mohammad lost to Kang and Aaron Tai 18-21, 10-21. (IANS)

Also Read: Badminton Asia Junior Championships: India to face Malaysia in quarters

Also Watch: