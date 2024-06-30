US Open: Malvika Bansod Upsets Kristy Gilmour to Reach US Open Badminton Semifinals

NEW YORK: India’s Malvika Bansod stunned Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour in a thrilling three-game match to advance to the women’s singles semifinals of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here. The 22-year-old from Nagpur, ranked 49th, registered a 10-21 21-15 21-10 win over Kristy, a 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist. Malvika had defeated Kristy at the Hylo Open in 2022 when the Scot shuttler had retired in the second game due to an injury. The Indian had lost twice to Kristy in the past. IANS

