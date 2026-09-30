Bahutule Backs Senior Stars, Praises Kohli and Kuldeep Ahead of 2nd ODI

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: With India leading the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 1-0, bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Tuesday stressed the importance of experience, adaptability and flexibility as the team continues its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Addressing the media on the eve of the second ODI at the ACA Cricket Stadium here, Bahutule also praised Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav while explaining the team management’s approach to bilateral matches at this stage of the World Cup cycle.

Indian team arrived in Guwahati after winning the first match of the series by 8 wickets to take 1-0 lead. Captain Gill and Kohli played two beautiful knocks in the mach and both of them scored centuries.

Bahutule was particularly impressed with Kohli’s unbeaten 139-run knock at Thiruvananthapuram. He said the veteran batter’s ability to keep evolving his batting template despite having achieved so much was a reflection of his hunger and commitment to the game.

The bowling coach also underlined the value of having experienced campaigners such as Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the dressing room, especially with several young players coming through the ranks. He said the presence of senior players provides invaluable experience and inspiration and helps youngsters learn and develop in the demanding international environment.

Bahutule was equally appreciative of Kuldeep Yadav’s contribution in the opening ODI. The left-arm wrist-spinner returned figures of 4/40 to win the Player of the Match award and played a key role in India’s victory.

Describing Kuldeep as a match-winner and the kind of player every team would want in its ranks, Bahutule said the spinner’s recent county stint had also helped sharpen his skills and added to his experience.

He also shed light on India’s broader plans for the next edition of the World Cup, making it clear that the team management is not looking to finalise a fixed playing combination at this stage.

“At this phase of the World Cup cycle, the management is not focused on locked-in starting line-ups. Instead, we are utilising bilateral matches to continue testing out players and identifying who best fits into various roles,” Bahutule said.

The bowling coach acknowledged that India cannot perfectly replicate the conditions the team is likely to encounter in South Africa during the World Cup. However, he felt the pace and bounce witnessed in the opening ODI at Thiruvananthapuram provided a useful introduction to the kind of challenge the players could face.

Also Read: 2nd ODI: West Indies Look to Address Middle-Order Batting, Fielding Woes