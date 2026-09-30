2nd ODI: West Indies Look to Address Middle-Order Batting, Fielding Woes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The West Indies will look to address their middle-order batting and fielding lapses when they take on India in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, with batting coach Floyd Reifer admitting that his side still has considerable ground to cover.

Addressing the media in Guwahati on Tuesday, Reifer said the West Indies were particularly focused on improving their batting during the middle overs, with handling spin effectively emerging as one of the key areas of concern.

The visitors made an encouraging start in the opening ODI, with John Campbell scoring 62 and Justin Greaves making 101 as the pair put together a 135-run opening partnership. However, the West Indies failed to capitalise on the strong platform as they suffered a middle-order collapse. Amir Jangoo’s unbeaten 58 eventually helped them push their total close to the 300-run mark.

Reifer said the team understood the challenges of batting on slower, turning surfaces but stressed the need for greater consistency during the middle overs.

“When you play on slow, turning wickets in different parts of the world, you have to make adjustments and wickets will fall on those types of surfaces. But batting in the middle overs is something that we continue to work on. We want to get really consistent with that,” Reifer said.

The batting coach also pointed to fielding as another area where the West Indies need to improve.

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