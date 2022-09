LEEDS, Sep 2: In-form England batter Jonny Bairstow on Friday was ruled out of English summer and Men's T20 World Cup after suffering a freak lower limb injury while playing golf.



Bairstow, the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year with 1061 runs in 13 innings at an average of 66.31, including six centuries and a fifty, had been earlier on Friday named in England's squad for Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. IANS

Also Read: Super Series Tennis from Sept 5

Also Watch: