Super Series Tennis from Sept 5

Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI, Sept 2: OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 and 14 years will start from September 5 at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. Around 135 players from all over the country are expected to take part in the championship, whose qualifying round is set to be held on September 3-4. The All India Tennis Association has appointed Saikat Roy as the tournament supervisor.

