Ballon d’Or to Mark 70th Anniversary with First-Ever London Ceremony on October 26

LONDON: This year’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony will be held in London for the first time on October 26, organisers said on Thursday, as the prestigious prize celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Created by France Football magazine in 1956, the Ballon d’Or is regarded as the most coveted individual award in world football.

The decision to stage the 70th edition in London was to pay tribute to England's great Stanley Matthews, who became the award’s ?irst winner seven decades ago, Europe’s football governing body UEFA said. Agencies

Also Read: Nipam claims 100m bronze as India opens campaign at Asian U20 Athletics in New Delhi