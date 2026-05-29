Nipam claims 100m bronze as India opens campaign at Asian U20 Athletics in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Nipam capped a memorable international debut to clinch the 100m bronze medal on the opening day of the U20 Asian Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old national record holder in the U20 women's 100m was slow off the blocks but regained lost ground to win the bronze medal with a timing of 11.62 seconds.

The sprinter from Uttar Pradesh has a personal best (also national U-20 record) of 11.53 seconds, clocked during a domestic meet in April.

"I'm excited to have won a bronze medal for the team," a jubilant Nipam said.

Nipam is also a member of the national 4x100m relay team and was confident of winning another medal in the four-day continental meet. Agencies

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