BAN VS SA: Mehidy Hasan rescues Bangladesh from innings defeat vs South Africa

DHAKA: Mehidy Hasan’s 87 not out helped Bangladesh take an 81-run lead on Wednesday, ending fears of an innings defeat in the first Test against South Africa.

The battling Mehidy led his side to 283-7 at stumps, which represented a comeback from 112-6 during a third day interrupted by rain and bad light. Nayeem Hasan was also unbeaten on 16.

Mehidy shared a record 138-run stand with debutant Jaker Ali, who made 58 as the hosts wiped out a first-innings deficit of 202. Bangladesh was bowled out for 106 in its first innings before South Africa replied with 308, thanks to Kyle Verreynne’s 114.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (4-35) and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-105) then shared seven wickets as South Africa put Bangladesh under even more pressure. Agencies

