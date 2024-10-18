Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) terminates Chandika Hathurusinghe as Bangladesh men's head coach

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially terminated Chandika Hathurusinghe’s contract as the head coach of the national team, two days after suspending him on grounds of misconduct and breach of employment terms.

The decision, which was announced on Tuesday by BCB president Faruque Ahmed, follows a string of controversies involving Hathurusinghe, bringing an abrupt end to his second tenure as coach.

Hathurusinghe’s dismissal stems from two key allegations: the assault of a Bangladesh cricketer and exceeding the number of leave days specified in his contract. The coach was initially served a show-cause notice to explain his actions, to which he responded the following day. However, his explanation failed to satisfy the BCB, prompting an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the matter in detail.

“After considering all factors, the board deemed Hathurusinghe's explanation unsatisfactory and unacceptable. His actions were consistent with misconduct and dereliction of duty,” the BCB said in a press release. “His termination comes into immediate effect.”

Hathurusinghe's second stint, which began with high hopes, has ended prematurely despite five months remaining on his contract. This period saw notable moments such as Bangladesh’s historic Test series victory in Pakistan, a rare achievement for the team. IANS

