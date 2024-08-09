Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to participation in series against Pakistan uncertain

New Delhi: The participation of Bangladesh’s premier left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi, is still uncertain.

A report in The Daily Star newspaper says Shakib, who is currently playing in the Global T20 Canada league after playing in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA last month, was given NOC by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) till August 12, following which he was expected to join the national side either in Bangladesh or Pakistan directly.

But with the current unrest in Bangladesh, which resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her fleeing the country, Shakib is unlikely to come back anytime soon. Moreover, Shakib was an elected MP via the Awami League party but is not a lawmaker anymore due to the Bangladesh Parliament being dissolved. IANS

