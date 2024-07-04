T20Is: Former all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan undecided on Bangladesh’s tour of India participation

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s veteran left-arm spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said he is unsure of being a part of the side’s tour of India happening later this year. Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against India from September 19 to October 12, with Chennai, Kanpur, Dharamshala, New Delhi and Hyderabad being host cities.

Their trip to India will happen following their two-match Test tour of Pakistan in August. After playing in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, Shakib is set to play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) season two in the USA, beginning on July 5.

“I don’t have many plans. There are two T20 tournaments in front of me one is MLC and the other one is the Global T20 League in Canada and let me see where I stand after playing these two tournaments because I need to understand (how I feel).”

“There is international cricket and there is a series against Pakistan and I am planning till that point of time and not planning beyond that. Now I don’t have time to plan for three four years and so planning for three to six months is better and later will think about my next plan and so till now I am planning till the Pakistan series,” said Shakib to reporters at the Airport before departing for the USA. IANS

