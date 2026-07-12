Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in ODI whitewash

HARARE: Opener Tanzid Hasan struck 94 runs as Bangladesh trounced host Zimbabwe by seven wickets on Saturday in a dead rubber one-day international in Harare.

Zimbabwe had clinched a winning 2-0 lead in the three-game series two days ago with a 13-run victory after taking the opener by 25 runs.

The tourists won the toss and bowled Zimbabwe for 199 with Wessly Madhevere (75) and Brad Evans (50) the only batters delivering significant knocks.

Bangladesh then reached 200-3 with 84 balls to spare. It now switches its focus to a three-match Twenty20 series in Bulawayo, starting on Wednesday. Before the ODIs, it lost a one-off Test. Agencies

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