Zimbabwe Appoints Richard Ngarava as New Test and ODI Captain

Harare: Fast bowler Richard Ngarava will continue to be the skipper of Zimbabwe’s men’s Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams, while veteran batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been retained to lead the T20I side, said Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday.

ZC has also named experienced all-rounder Josephine Nkomo as the new captain of the national women’s team, after long-time skipper Mary-Anne Musonda announced her retirement from international cricket in April this year.

The appointments, recommended by the ZC Board’s Cricket Committee, were officially endorsed during a board meeting held in Harare. Ngarava, who recently made his captaincy debut during the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club and is leading the side in ODIs against them, will be assisted by youngster Brian Bennett as the Test vice-captain.

Raza will step in as the ODI vice-captain, while Ngarava will conversely serve as Raza’s deputy in the T20I format. For the women’s team, left-arm seamer Nomvelo Sibanda has been appointed vice-captain to support Josephine. IANS

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