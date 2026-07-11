Sports

Zimbabwe Appoints Richard Ngarava as New Test and ODI Captain

Zimbabwe retain Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza as captains, while Josephine Nkomo is named new women's team skipper.
Richard Ngarava
Published on

Harare: Fast bowler Richard Ngarava will continue to be the skipper of Zimbabwe’s men’s Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams, while veteran batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been retained to lead the T20I side, said Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday.

ZC has also named experienced all-rounder Josephine Nkomo as the new captain of the national women’s team, after long-time skipper Mary-Anne Musonda announced her retirement from international cricket in April this year.

The appointments, recommended by the ZC Board’s Cricket Committee, were officially endorsed during a board meeting held in Harare. Ngarava, who recently made his captaincy debut during the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club and is leading the side in ODIs against them, will be assisted by youngster Brian Bennett as the Test vice-captain.

Raza will step in as the ODI vice-captain, while Ngarava will conversely serve as Raza’s deputy in the T20I format. For the women’s team, left-arm seamer Nomvelo Sibanda has been appointed vice-captain to support Josephine. IANS

Also Read: Aditi Ashok opens with steady 70 as Japan’s Aki Iwai storms to early Evian Major lead

Richard Ngarava
Test and ODI captain
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com