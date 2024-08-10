Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) writes to army chief for security assurance in hosting Women’s T20 WC

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has written a letter to the Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman in seeking security assurance for the conduct of the Women’s T20 World Cup, especially after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took charge.

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Bangladesh from October 3-20, with warm-up games starting on September 27. But the ongoing turmoil and political shake-up, including resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her departure from the country, has meant doubts have risen over Bangladesh hosting the tournament in less than two months’ time.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, several BCB directors, including President Nazmul Hassan, have also left Bangladesh considering they had the backing of Hasina’s party, Awami League. But it added some other directors of the board are still in Dhaka and have retained hopes of hosting the marquee event.

“We are trying to host the tournament. To be honest there are not too many among us present in the country and on Thursday (August 8) we have sent a letter to the Army Chief regarding assurance about the security of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we have only two months in hand,” Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, BCB’s Umpire Committee chairman, was quoted as saying in the report.

An official statement from a spokesperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 5 said the governing body is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh, before deciding their next steps, adding that safety and well-being of all participants is their priority. IANS

