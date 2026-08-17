Bangladesh Crush Australia by Nine Wickets to Seal Historic First Test Win on Aussie Soil

DARWIN: Bangladesh completed a stunning nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test on Sunday, securing its first win on Australian soil and only its second victory over the top-ranked Australia.

After making a vital half-century in Bangladesh’s first innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets in Australia’s second innings to restrict the hosts to a lead of just 56 runs, before Australia was bowled out for 284 midway through the afternoon session at Darwin’s Marrara Oval.

Cameron Green scored his third test century, and his first in Australia, making a composed 104 from 201 balls to lead Australia’s resistance and give Bangladesh a modest target.

Bangladesh suffered some early nerves when Josh Hazlewood (1-5) dismissed first-innings centurion Tanzid Hasan for a duck, but Shadman Islam (25 not out) and Mominul Haque (30 not out) held their composure to chase down the target in 14.2 overs sparking wild celebrations within the contingent of Bangladesh fans seated behind the team’s dugout on the boundary.

It was a thoroughly deserved result for Bangladesh, which had outplayed Australia for much of the test after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia managed just 198 in its first innings, with Steve Smith top-scoring with 71, before Bangladesh capitalised as the pitch flattened to post 426 and take a commanding 228-run lead.

For Australia, this defeat will rank as one of its most humiliating home reverses in its 149-year test history, with considerable pressure now on the team’s selectors to make changes ahead of the second test in Mackay, Queensland, starting August 22. Agencies

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