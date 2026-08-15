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APL: Sibsankar Roy's All-round Show Powers Barak Legends To 76-Run Win Over Dibrugarh Warriors

Sibsankar Roy smashed 62 off 30 balls as Barak Legends beat Dibrugarh Warriors by 76 runs in the Assam Premier League.
APL
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Captain Sibsankar Roy produced a sensational all-round performance as Barak Legends registered a comprehensive 76-run victory over Dibrugarh Warriors in the Assam Premier League at the ACA Stadium here on Friday.

Opting to field, Dibrugarh Warriors struck early to remove Aman Singh for a duck, but Bishal Saha and Subham Mandal steadied the Barak Legends innings. Saha scored a fluent 35 off 32 balls, while Mandal accelerated the scoring with 45 off 36 deliveries, including four sixes. Sibsankar then took the attack apart with a breathtaking 62 off just 30 balls. His innings included six fours and three sixes. Saurav Dey added further impetus with a quick 33 off 20 balls, Ranjan Bikash Das was the pick of the Dibrugarh bowlers with three wickets. In reply, Dibrugarh Warriors struggled to build partnerships and finally bowled out 105. Jay Borah offered some resistance with a 34 in 26 balls. Mohit Thakur spearheaded the attack with an outstanding 3/17.

Leading Run scorers:

Player                                 MAT   RUNS HS     AVG      SR         50s

1. Bishal Saha                      7     314     81     52.33   121.24     3

2. Sibsankar Roy     7      253     62     42.17   136.76     1

3. Rohit Sen           7     247      96     35.29   192.97    2

4. Sumit Ghadigaonkar   7     235     107     39.17   139.88 1  1

5. Swarupam Purkayastha7     221     99     55.25    136.42     2

6.  Pradyun Saikia    7    211    68     35.17   146.53   2

7.  Nihar Deka          7     197     72     28.14     115.88     1

8.   Denish Das         7     189     72     37.80    133.10     3

9.   Sumit Kashyap   7     185    66      37.00    129.37      1

10. Nibir Deka          7     180     47     36.00    120.81      -

Points Table

Position Team                 M  W  L  N/R  Pts   NRR

1       Guwahati Royals               7   5   2   0    10    +1.044

2       Barak Legends    7   5   2   0    10    +0.568

3       Dibrugarh Warriors           7   5   2   0    10    +0.277

4       Barpeta Braves   7   4   3   0    8      +0.656

5       Charaideo Sunrisers  7   3   4  0    6      0.000

6       Nagaon Rangers 7   2   4   1    5      -0.430

7       Jorhat Stallions  7   2   4   1    5      -0.640

8       Tezpur Titans      7   1   6   0    2      -1.372

Leading Wicket takers:

Player                                   MAT    OVR  WK BBI     AVG      ECN

1. Shubham Gupta   7       28    15    4/17   10.13   5.43

2. Deepak Gohain     7      28    15    3/11   10.80   5.79

3. Mohit Thakur       7        23    13    3/12   10.46   5.91

4.Doikho Das          6        20    13    4/33   12.00   7.80   

5.Ayushman Malakar7      22    13    3/27   15.46   9.14   

6. Mrinmoy Dutta     7       26.5 11    3/27   19.64   8.05

7. Dibakar Johri       7        21.5 11    3/13   16.18   8.15

8. Bastab Roy          7       23.4  10  3/29    15.80   6.68

9. Roshan Alam       7       27.5  9     3/16   17.56    5.68

10.Rajesh Prasad     6      18     9     3/14   12.78    6.39

Highest Individual Scores:

Player                                  RUNS      BF

Sumit Ghadigaonkar             107          64

Swarupam Purkayastha        99            58

Rohit Sen                            96            38

Erik Roy                              94            59

Wasim Haque                      82            54

Also Read: Nagaon Rangers clinch last-ball Assam Premier League thriller despite Prachurya Kataki’s fifer

Sibsankar Roy
Barak Legends
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