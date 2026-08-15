APL: Sibsankar Roy's All-round Show Powers Barak Legends To 76-Run Win Over Dibrugarh Warriors

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Captain Sibsankar Roy produced a sensational all-round performance as Barak Legends registered a comprehensive 76-run victory over Dibrugarh Warriors in the Assam Premier League at the ACA Stadium here on Friday.

Opting to field, Dibrugarh Warriors struck early to remove Aman Singh for a duck, but Bishal Saha and Subham Mandal steadied the Barak Legends innings. Saha scored a fluent 35 off 32 balls, while Mandal accelerated the scoring with 45 off 36 deliveries, including four sixes. Sibsankar then took the attack apart with a breathtaking 62 off just 30 balls. His innings included six fours and three sixes. Saurav Dey added further impetus with a quick 33 off 20 balls, Ranjan Bikash Das was the pick of the Dibrugarh bowlers with three wickets. In reply, Dibrugarh Warriors struggled to build partnerships and finally bowled out 105. Jay Borah offered some resistance with a 34 in 26 balls. Mohit Thakur spearheaded the attack with an outstanding 3/17.

Leading Run scorers:

Player MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s

1. Bishal Saha 7 314 81 52.33 121.24 3

2. Sibsankar Roy 7 253 62 42.17 136.76 1

3. Rohit Sen 7 247 96 35.29 192.97 2

4. Sumit Ghadigaonkar 7 235 107 39.17 139.88 1 1

5. Swarupam Purkayastha7 221 99 55.25 136.42 2

6. Pradyun Saikia 7 211 68 35.17 146.53 2

7. Nihar Deka 7 197 72 28.14 115.88 1

8. Denish Das 7 189 72 37.80 133.10 3

9. Sumit Kashyap 7 185 66 37.00 129.37 1

10. Nibir Deka 7 180 47 36.00 120.81 -

Points Table

Position Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1 Guwahati Royals 7 5 2 0 10 +1.044

2 Barak Legends 7 5 2 0 10 +0.568

3 Dibrugarh Warriors 7 5 2 0 10 +0.277

4 Barpeta Braves 7 4 3 0 8 +0.656

5 Charaideo Sunrisers 7 3 4 0 6 0.000

6 Nagaon Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 -0.430

7 Jorhat Stallions 7 2 4 1 5 -0.640

8 Tezpur Titans 7 1 6 0 2 -1.372

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Shubham Gupta 7 28 15 4/17 10.13 5.43

2. Deepak Gohain 7 28 15 3/11 10.80 5.79

3. Mohit Thakur 7 23 13 3/12 10.46 5.91

4.Doikho Das 6 20 13 4/33 12.00 7.80

5.Ayushman Malakar7 22 13 3/27 15.46 9.14

6. Mrinmoy Dutta 7 26.5 11 3/27 19.64 8.05

7. Dibakar Johri 7 21.5 11 3/13 16.18 8.15

8. Bastab Roy 7 23.4 10 3/29 15.80 6.68

9. Roshan Alam 7 27.5 9 3/16 17.56 5.68

10.Rajesh Prasad 6 18 9 3/14 12.78 6.39

Highest Individual Scores:

Player RUNS BF

Sumit Ghadigaonkar 107 64

Swarupam Purkayastha 99 58

Rohit Sen 96 38

Erik Roy 94 59

Wasim Haque 82 54

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