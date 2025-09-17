Bangladesh Edge Afghanistan by 8 Runs in Asia Cup Thriller

Abu Dhabi: An excellent exhibition of spin and some fantastic death overs bowling by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took Bangladesh to a nail-biting eight run win over Afghanistan in their Asia Cup clash at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

With this win, Bangladesh retain their second spot in the group with two wins and a loss, total of four points.

Chasing 155 runs to win, Afghanistan reached the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs. However, they got themselves in trouble by giving Rishad Hossain two quick wickets. Afghanistan was halfway done at 77/5. Azmatullah Omarzai looted a total of 20 runs from the 14th over bowled by spinner Saif Hassan, including two sixes and a four. Azmatullah’s fightback was finally ended by Taskin Ahmed, with Saif taking a safe catch at backwards point. The all-rounder was gone for a fiery 30 in 16 balls. Afghanistan bowled out for 146 runs on the final ball of the game. Mustafizur (3/28) and Taskin (2/34) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

Earlier, despite a spirited bowling display from Afghanistan, they failed to restrict Bangladesh before they soared to a competitive total of 154/5 in 20 overs. Tanzid Hasan (52 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) played a good knock. (ANI)

