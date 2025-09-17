Konstas, Kellaway shine as Australia 'A' post 337/5 vs India 'A' on Day 1

Lucknow: Opener Sam Konstas struck a superb hundred as Australia A made a strong stand, reaching 337/5 in 73 overs against India A on a rain-curtailed opening day of the first unofficial four-day test at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The match started after a lengthy delay as persistent rain held up the toss for more than two hours. As a result, the play began only from the second session, after lunch. Choosing to bat first, Australian ‘A’ openers Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway let their bats do the talking and dominated the proceedings.

Konstas scored a brilliant century, finishing with 109 off 144 balls, while Kellaway made 88 off 97 deliveries. Harsh Dubey provided India with their first breakthrough, though late, when he dismissed Kellaway in the 38th over. The 19-year-old Konstas struck 10 boundaries and three maximums during his 144-ball stay at the crease, sharing a 198-run partnership with Kellaway, whose knock of 88 was studded with ten fours and two sixes. The Indian bowlers then took three more wickets in the following 10 overs as Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, and Oliver Peake followed Kellaway to the pavilion.

Skipper Nathan McSweeney’s time on the field was brief, as he managed just a single run from the 13 balls he faced. Meanwhile, Peake scored two runs off 17 balls as the Indian bowlers bagged some quick wickets to put roadblocks in the visitors’ progress.

However, Cooper Connolly and Liam Scott stitched together a 109-run partnership for the fifth wicket to turn the tide in their favour again. While the former departed after scoring 70 off 84 balls, the latter remained unbeaten on 47 at the close of play.

Dubey took three wickets in the 21 overs he bowled on the opening day, while Khaleel Ahmed and Gurnoor Brar claimed one scalp each. Prasidh Krishna and Tanush Kotian remained wicketless on Day 1.

Scott and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe will take to the field on Wednesday, aiming to help Australia A post a massive total on the second day and put pressure on the home side.

Brief scores:

Australia ‘A’ 337/5 in 73 overs (Sam Konstas 109, Campbell Kellaway 88, Cooper Connolly 70, Liam Scott 47 not out; Harsh Dubey 3-88) against India ‘A’ (IANS)

