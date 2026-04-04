Bangladesh Edge India on Penalties to Clinch Second SAFF U-20 Championship Title in Maldives

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh lifted its second SAFF Under-20 Championship title after beating India 4-3 on penalties in the final of the 2026 edition on Friday at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives.

It was Ronan Sullivan who scored the decisive goal after he netted through a cheeky panenka to send the Bangladesh dug out into a frenzy.

Rishi and Omang Dodum, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, failed to find the target for the Blue Colts from the penalty spot.

The summit clash had ended in a 0-0 draw after regulation time, which forced the contest into the shootout. Agencies

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