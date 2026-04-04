Indian Wrestler Jonty Gurjar Defeats Iran’s Halal in Thrilling Mahadangal Showdown in Bihar

Patna: A thrilling and historic contest unfolded at the grand ‘Mahadangal’ wrestling tournament held in Nadwa village under Barh, at the ancestral residence of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Friday.

The event drew a massive crowd and turned into a celebration of traditional wrestling with an international touch.

The highlight of the tournament was an electrifying bout between India and Iran.

Delhi-based wrestler Jonty Gurjar took on Iran’s renowned wrestler Halal in a high-intensity contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

From the very beginning, both wrestlers displayed immense strength and skill, engaging in a closely fought contest.

However, Jonty Gurjar’s agility, technique, and tactical superiority ultimately proved decisive, as he pinned his Iranian opponent to the ground and secured a decisive victory. IANS

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