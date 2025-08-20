Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan, Oman for Asia Cup men's hockey in India

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman for the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29, as per the schedule released on Tuesday.

Host India has drawn China, Japan and Kazakhstan in Pool A, while Pool B comprises Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh. The winner of the eight-team tournament will qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Malaysia and Bangladesh will get the continental tournament underway with their opening fixture on August 29 before Korea begins its title defense against Chinese Taipei. India will play China in the first day’s last game in front of the home crowd. Agencies

