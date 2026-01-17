Bangladesh Premier League Resumes as Players End Boycott

DHAKA: Aggrieved cricketers called off their boycott “in the greater interest of the game” after Bangladesh’s cricket board and players’ welfare association arrived at a consensus, leading to the resumption of the scheduled BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) Twenty20 matches on Friday.

The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) on Thursday stared at the prospect of its flagship T20 league coming to a halt after senior national players revolted against director Najmul Islam for his disparaging comments against them.

The BCB went into damage control mode and removed Najmul as head of its finance committee, a move that may have helped bring the situation under control for the time being.

The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) president Mohammad Mithun said they had to “compromise on some things” for the sake of the players.

Mithun, who was flanked by BCB director Iftekhar Rahman at a press conference at the board premises late on Thursday night, said, “Keeping the greater interest of cricket in mind, we will resume playing tomorrow (on Friday).

“They (the BCB) have assured us that they will reach out to him (BCB director M. Nazmul Islam) and fulfill our demands as early as possible.” The two BPL matches that were abandoned on Thursday are now being played on Friday. Agencies

