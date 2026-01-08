Indian sports presenter Ridhima Pathak clears air on BPL exit

New Delhi: Indian sports broadcaster Ridhima Pathak has quashed the reports claiming she was dropped from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), stating that it was her personal decision to opt out of the league and the narrative suggesting she was “dropped” from the league is false. “In the last few hours, there’s been a narrative suggesting I was “dropped” from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first-always. And I value the game of cricket far beyond any single assignment. I’ve been privileged to serve this sport for years with honesty, respect, and passion,” Ridhima said in a statement she shared on social media. (IANS)

