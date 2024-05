DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series against Zimbabwe. Former captain Shakib has not played a T20 since July 2023, and was this year elected as a member of parliament for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling party. Agencies

Also Read: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan back in Bangladesh squad for final Test against Sri Lanka

Also Watch: