Bangladesh cruise to 6-wicket win over Zimbabwe in second T20I

Chittagong: Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 37 as Bangladesh cruised to a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Chittagong on Sunday, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts eased their way to 142-4 in 18.3 overs, defying rain and some inspirational bowling from Zimbabwe after restricting the visitors to 138-7.

Bangladesh seemed to be coasting when opener Liton Das (23) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (16) took them to 56-1 before rain intervened for the second time in their innings to halt the momentum.

Luke Jongwe (2/35) dismissed Najmul and Liton in the next over after the rain break to put Bangladesh under some pressure, which increased following Jaker Ali’s dismissal by Richard Ngarava for 13.

But Hridoy and 38-year-old Mahmudullah Riyad, 26 not out, put on 49 runs for the fifth wicket to prevent a further slide and deny Zimbabwe.

Debutant Johnathan Campbell earlier top scored for Zimbabwe with 45 off 24 balls after the visitors were asked to bat first - the highest-ever score by a Zimbabwean appearing for the first time in a T20I. Agencies

