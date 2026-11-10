Bangladesh recall Mohammad Naim after four years, hand Mahfijul Islam maiden Test call-up

Dhaka: Bangladesh have announced their squad for the two-match away Test series against South Africa, with uncapped opening batter Mahfijul Islam earning a call-up, while batter Mohammad Naim is back after four years. The two batters have been among the leading run-scorers in the ongoing National Cricket League first-class tournament. Mahfijul has scored 672 runs in 10 innings, including three centuries and a double hundred, while Naim has scored 612 runs in seven innings, including a double century and two other hundreds.

They both went to South Africa earlier this year. Naim was with the Bangladesh A team for the unofficial Tests and one-dayers, while Mahfijul travelled with the Bangladesh emerging team to face South Africa’s emerging side.

Naim has played only one Test in his career, which came in 2022 against New Zealand. His inclusion in the side comes as Bangladesh are without Shadman Islam, who picked up an ankle injury during the ongoing second Test against West Indies at home. IANS

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