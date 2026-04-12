Bangladesh Retain Unchanged 15-Man Squad for First Two New Zealand ODIs

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the 15-member squad for the first two matches of the three-match ODI series to be played against New Zealand. The new selection committee, led by Habibul Bashar, has not made any changes to the 15-man team, which recently won a historic ODI series against Pakistan by 2-1 last month. According to the schedule, the opening two matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on April 17 and 20, while the third ODI is scheduled for April 23 in Chattogram.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the team, which has experienced players like Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Isman, along with some young talents, including Rishad Hossein and Nahid Rana. IANS

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