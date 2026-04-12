Ravi Bishnoi Praises Rajasthan Royals’ Young Core, Vows to Keep Attacking Approach

Guwahati: After Rajasthan Royals registered their fourth win on the trot in the IPL 2026 with a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi shared his thoughts on the team atmosphere, the key differences in the side this year, and ‘fearless prodigy’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s form. Bishnoi claimed the prized wicket of Virat Kohli deceiving with a googly and then went on to remove Krunal Pandy as his second wicket. He ended hos spell with 2-32 and continie to hold purple cap of the season.

Ravi Bishnoi explained the key aspect of RR’s start to the tournament. “We are really happy because we have won four out of four and are the table-toppers. Hopefully, we will continue to play the brand of cricket that we are playing. We are playing some good cricket and performing as a team. It’s not like one or two players are performing. The starts we are getting with the bat, we will keep finishing games quickly. Winning always makes a difference to a team atmosphere. It remains ultra-positive. Most of us are in the same age group, so we understand each other very well, and I think that is creating a big difference for this team,” Bishnoi told JioStar. IANS

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