Bangladesh seal historic ODI series victory over Australia in Dhaka

DHAKA: Bangladesh secured a landmark series victory over a second-string Australian side with a composed chase in a rain-affected second One-Day International in Dhaka on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest. Set a revised target of 192 in 41 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, Bangladesh recovered from an early setback through Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who steadied the innings with identical knocks of 42. After their departures, Mehidy Hasan Miraz anchored the chase with a captain’s innings, holding firm as wickets fell at the other end. He found support from Towhid Hridoy, with the pair guiding Bangladesh home in 35 overs. Earlier, Australia, without captain Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out due to an injury, endured its worst-ever start in a 50-overs innings after electing to bat, slumping to three wickets for zero. Marnus Labuschagne led the recovery with a half-century to lift the visitor to 187 for eight in 42 overs before rain interrupted play. The result handed Bangladesh its first ODI series win over the six-time world champion. The third and final match is scheduled for Sunday. Agencies

Also Read: Messi Marks Stunning Injury Comeback as Argentina Crush Iceland 3-0 in World Cup Warm-Up