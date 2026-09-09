Bangladesh unveil two-Test home series schedule against West Indies

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the schedule for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies on Tuesday, with the hosts aiming to build on their encouraging 1-1 series draw against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The first Test will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from October 28 to November 1, with the second and final Test taking place in Sylhet from November 5 to 9. IANS

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