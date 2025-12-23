Sports

New Zealand rise to second in ICC World Test Championship rankings

New Zealand rose to second in the ICC World Test Championship after a dominant win over West Indies in the third Test at Mount Maunganui.
New Delhi: New Zealand climbed to second on the ICC World Test Championship table after completing a dominant win over the West Indies in the third and final Test at Mount Maunganui.

The comprehensive victory lifted New Zealand above South Africa, with only Australia ahead of them in the WTC standings. New Zealand’s next assignment is a three-match World Test Championship series against England, scheduled for the middle of next year. The West Indies, meanwhile, remain ninth on the table and will return to action at home next year in a series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. IANS

ICC World Test Championship
New Zealand.

