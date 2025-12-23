New Zealand rise to second in ICC World Test Championship rankings

New Delhi: New Zealand climbed to second on the ICC World Test Championship table after completing a dominant win over the West Indies in the third and final Test at Mount Maunganui.

The comprehensive victory lifted New Zealand above South Africa, with only Australia ahead of them in the WTC standings. New Zealand’s next assignment is a three-match World Test Championship series against England, scheduled for the middle of next year. The West Indies, meanwhile, remain ninth on the table and will return to action at home next year in a series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. IANS

