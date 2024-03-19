Bangladesh wicket-keeper Jaker Ali taken to hospital after on-field collision

Chattogram: Bangladesh uncapped wicket-keeper batter Jaker Ali has been taken to hospital after he was injured while fielding during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

While attempting to catch Pramod Madushan off Taskin Ahmed’s bowling, Anamul Haque and Jaker Ali collided after which Jaker was carried off the field via stretcher.

Jaker Ali came to the field as substitute fielder, Soumya Sarkar, who had a neck injury after he struck the advertising board while stopping the ball, while Mustafizur Rahman also had to leave the game on a stretcher due to cramping. Tanzid Hasan was selected to replace Sarkar in cases of concussions. Umpire Tanvir Ahmed took over for Richard Kettleborough for the third ODI since he was unable to take the field owing to heat. (IANS)

Also Read: Veteran Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket

Also Watch: