Veteran Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI: Veteran Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down curtains on an international career spanning more than a decade.

The 35-year-old, who starred with a 28-ball 45 in Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI against Scotland in 2009, played his final game last week at the Tolerance Oval in the Test match against Ireland.

“Top-order batter @NoorAliZadran decided to call time on his international cricket. He has represented #AfghanAtalan in 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 23 T20Is and has scored 1930 runs with 11 fifties and a hundred to his name,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Thursday. Agencies

