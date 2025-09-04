Bangladesh win series against Netherlands

Sylhet: Bangladesh won the three-match T20I series against the Netherlands 2-0 after rain forced the final match to be abandoned on Wednesday.

Skipper Litton Das hammered 73 off 46 balls to guide Bangladesh to 164-4 in 18.2 overs when rain interrupted play for the second and final time in Sylhet.

Bangladesh, which made five changes to the team after clinching the series in the second match, is preparing for the T20 Asia Cup, starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh’s innings witnessed an 11-minute break due to floodlight failure followed by a 35-minute rain delay.

Litton raced to his second fifty of the series in 27 balls with a six over deep mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Daniel Doram.

Tim Pringle took the wicket of Towhid Hridoy for nine before medium-pace bowler Kyle Klein struck twice in one over.

Klein sent back Litton, who was named player of the series for his 145 runs, and Shamim Hossain, for 21, in the space of three deliveries. IANS

