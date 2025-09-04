Manu Bhaker receives inaugural Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The first-ever Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Awards, instituted by the Assam Olympic Association, were presented at a glittering ceremony held on Wednesday at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

The prestigious awards, named in honour of Assam’s sporting icon and first Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, will be conferred once every two years in six categories-Best Sportsperson, Emerging Player, and Lifetime Achievement - at both the national and state levels.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister and President of the Assam Olympic Association Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhogeswar Baruah himself, along with several national and international athletes and sports organizers.

At the national level, Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker was presented with the Best Sportsperson Award. Sunil Chhetri, former captain of the Indian football team, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Bedabrat Bharali, a promising young weightlifter from Assam, was named Emerging Player.

In the state-level categories, Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain was honoured as the Best Sportsperson. Former Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya, a rising talent in table tennis, was awarded as the Emerging Player.

Each award includes a commemorative trophy and a cash prize.

The Assam Olympic Association also presented Special Recognition Awards to ten sportspersons and organizers who have significantly contributed to promote sports in the state. The awardees included: Prema Dhar Sarma, Swadhin Deka Raja, Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, Jowel Bey, Joydip Das, Pradip Kumar Brahma, Rimpi Buragohain, Syed Eske Alam, Babul Phukan, and Rakesh Bonik.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma described the launch of the award as a “defining moment” for Assam’s sporting community.

“Bhogeswar Baruah was a trailblazer who proved that determination and discipline can take Assamese talent to the world stage. Today, athletes like Lovlina, Hima, Ankushita, and many others are proudly carrying forward that legacy. As a government, we remain committed to enhancing sports infrastructure, organizing events, and nurturing young talent,” Sarma said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in his speech said, “This day is not just a celebration of sports but of Assam’s indomitable spirit, as reflected in the life and legacy of Bhogeswar Baruah. By instituting this award, we honour the past and invest in the future. We are sending a message to every aspiring athlete-that their dreams matter.

