Bangladesh Women's Cricket Tour to India Postponed Amid Political Tensions

New Delhi: The Bangladesh women's tour of India, scheduled for the white-ball series in December, has been postponed.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that the board had received a letter from the BCCI indicating that the white-ball series would be rescheduled for a later date, ESPNcricinfo reported.

No specific reason has been given for the postponement, but it is understood that the prevailing political tensions between India and Bangladesh were a key factor.

The series, part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme, was set to be India's last international fixtures before the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) next year, following their triumphant ODI World Cup campaign. The matches, expected to be played in Kolkata and Cuttack, would have marked the start of the new Women's ODI Championship cycle for both teams.

Earlier this year, the Indian Men's team's white-ball tour to Bangladesh was also postponed from August 2025 to September next year. (ANI)

Also Read: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advance in Australia Open