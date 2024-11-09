Bangladesh’s senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Test series against Windies

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played later this month, a member of the national selection panel confirmed on Friday. Mushfiqur was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan after sustaining a fracture on his left index finger while keeping in the series opener in Sharjah.

On veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s injury Bangladesh team physio Delowar Hossain on Thursday said: “Towards the end of Afghanistan’s batting innings, Mushfiqur injured the tip of his left Index finger while keeping wickets. An X-ray after the match has confirmed a fracture on his left Index near the DIP joint. He is under conservative management and is not available for the second and third ODIs. Further updates on his condition and expected recovery period will be provided in due course”

According to one of Bangladesh’s selectors, the injury will take at least four to six weeks to heal and the 37-year-old is expected to be available for the ODI leg of the series. IANS

