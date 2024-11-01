Shakib Al Hasan unlikely to play against Afghanistan: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed said that veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s participation in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unlikely.

Shakib has been out of action since the last month’s second Test against India in Kanpur. He missed the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa due to safety reasons. He is aiming to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League for Bangla Tigers to get some game time before the Caribbean tour.

Following their three ODIs against Afghanistan, Bangladesh will travel to the West Indies for a tour featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. Shakib, having retired from Tests and T20Is, will only participate in the ODI series in the Caribbean, as well as the Champions Trophy scheduled for February 2025. This will be his first ODI appearance since the World Cup in India last year. IANS

